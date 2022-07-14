How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 Open Championship

A 15-time major winner is always going to have plenty of eyeballs at a major, but a 46-year-old Tiger Woods returning to St Andrews, where he’s won two Claret Jugs already, should be one of the compelling stories of the 150th Open Championship from the Home of Golf this week.

This will only be Woods’ third tournament of the year, and all three have been majors. He finished all four rounds at The Masters, but withdrew from the PGA Championship at Southern Hills after third round 79 thanks to a balky leg which made walking the course a struggle. From there he decided to skip the U.S. Open at Brookline to continue his recovery.

You can watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 Open Championship on both as well as the USA Network. HIs 9:59 a.m. tee time group comes with reigning U.S. Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.

How to live stream Tiger Woods at Open Championship

Tee time: 9:59 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock

Featured group: Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

If you aren’t around a TV to check out Tiger Woods in the 2022 Open Championship, you can live stream the action from the Peacock with a subscription or USA Live Stream if you have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access USA for a live stream, you can get a free trial and watch the action on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.