Report: Deandre Ayton agrees to four-year, $133 million max offer sheet with Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have signed RFA C Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million max offer sheet, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday afternoon. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to either match the offer sheet or let Ayton go to Indiana. The Suns had been reluctant to sign Ayton to an extension prior to last season. Phoenix may be OK letting the big man walk. We’ll see if the Suns are willing to match the highest offer sheet in NBA history.

Phoenix has until Saturday night at 11:59PM ET. to match the largest offer sheet in NBA history.



The contract is binding and a sign-and-trade cannot be completed.



If Phoenix matches, Ayton has veto power on any trade after Jan. 15. He cannot be traded to Indiana. https://t.co/46cLEBbEyw — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 14, 2022

The Pacers have had a busy offseason so far. Indiana traded PG Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics on July 1. The trade was made official last week. You would think C Myles Turner is the next player to be dealt if the Suns opt not to match the max offer sheet. Reports are saying Turner could be dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers. Ayton’s arrival could also mean Goga Bitadze gets traded.

The Pacers had been the betting favorite to land Ayton via offer sheet. He’s averaged a double-double in each season since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Suns back in 2018. Ayton has been an anchor down low for Phoenix, helping the Suns secure the top overall seed in the 2022 NBA playoffs. The Suns really don’t have any other options at center unless they want to play small ball or start Bismack Biyombo.