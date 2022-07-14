 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Corey Seager named to AL All-Star roster as replacement for George Springer

The Rangers SS will play for the AL on Tuesday in the All-Star Game in place of Blue Jays OF.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on July 10, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager will replace Toronto Blue Jays OF George Springer on the American League roster for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Springer will be inactive for the Midsummer Classic.

Seager signed a contract with the Rangers during free agency this offseason. In his first season in Texas, the former Dodgers SS is batting .245 with 21 HRs and 48 RBI. Springer is hitting .250 with 17 HRs and 40 RBI in 79 games this season for the Blue Jays.

