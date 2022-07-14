Corey Seager named to AL All-Star roster as replacement for George Springer

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager will replace Toronto Blue Jays OF George Springer on the American League roster for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 19. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Springer will be inactive for the Midsummer Classic.

Seager signed a contract with the Rangers during free agency this offseason. In his first season in Texas, the former Dodgers SS is batting .245 with 21 HRs and 48 RBI. Springer is hitting .250 with 17 HRs and 40 RBI in 79 games this season for the Blue Jays.