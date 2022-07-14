Yankees place SP Luis Severino on 15-day injured list

The New York Yankees placed SP Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list on Thursday afternoon due to a lat strain. Relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga was reinstated from the injured list. RHP Ryan Weber was added to the 26-man roster from Triple-A.

The timing on this injury isn’t that bad for the Yankees, who are limping into the All-Star Break. Severino was forced to leave Wednesday night’s start vs. the Cincinnati Reds after two innings. Severino surrendered three HRs in the second inning to go down 4-0. The Yankees would eventually rally back and win in extra innings 7-6 to avoid a four-game losing streak.

Severino is having a solid bounce-back season after missing practically all of the past three seasons due to injury. He has a 3.45 ERA with a 9.9 K/9 while going 5-3 in 16 starts this season. If Severino only misses two weeks, he may only end up being skipped in the rotation a few times before returning. The All-Star Break begins after Sunday’s games and the regular season will resume next Thursday, July 21.