Will Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2022 Open Championship?

Every golfer can relate to hitting a perfect drive down the middle of the fairway, then reaching your ball and finding out you’ve landed in an unrepaired divot. And while the Rules of Golf are much more friendly to the player than they were just over three years ago, for some reason hitting a ball right in the spot where someone else failed to repair the grass correctly means you pay the penalty for their poor etiquette.

And that’s what happened to Tiger Woods after his opening tee shot on Thursday, as the ground under repair that can’t be called ground under repair forced his second shot into a berm, and he made double bogey on Hole No. 1. And it got worse from there.

The 15-time major winner and two-time Champion Golfer of the Year at St Andrews finished +6 after Thursday’s play. And right now the cut at St Andrews is projected to be even par after Friday’s second round.

There is no 10-shot rule at The Open, so the low 70 players and ties will make the weekend. And that means we’ll need an epic round out of Woods on Saturday to have him put a peg in the ground on Saturday. While his 9:58 a.m. GMT tee time means the course should be a bit more forgiving for him than the rock hard 2:59 p.m. one was on Thursday, he’s still got plenty of work to do.

We’ll keep you updated here as Woods begins his quest to make the cut for the first time as a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews himself.