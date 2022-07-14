MLB announces matchups for 2022 Home Run Derby

The full field for the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday night is set. Corey Seager was the last to announce he’ll be participating in the event again. We also have Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Ramirez, Kyle Schwarber, Julio Rodriguez and Albert Pujols in the field of eight. Major League Baseball announced the full bracket and matchups for the 2022 HR derby. Let’s take a look:

No. 5 Jose Ramirez vs. No. 4 Juan Soto

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuna Jr.

No. 6 Julio Rodriguez vs. No. 3 Corey Seager

The participants are ranked based off HR total so far this season. Alonso gets the tough draw in the first round looking to three-peat as HR Derby Champion. He’ll have to beat Acuna, which isn’t going to be easy. That could open things up for a new champion. Schwarber is appealing since he has the easiest matchup in the first round against Pujols.

Rodriguez is the wild card in my eyes. Seager isn’t a tough matchup for the Seattle Mariners rookie. Rodriguez will either fall flat to Seager or he’ll rake and make a run at the title. The fresh legs will help Rodriguez in an event that is very much a war of attrition. Whoever can outlast the opponent prevails. You may see Ramirez, Pujols and Schwarber tire out. The HR derby can tire out anyone really.