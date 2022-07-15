Tour de France results: Who won Stage 13, who leads overall standings

Former world champion Mads Pedersen won his first stage ever at the Tour de France as part of a three-man breakaway on the 192.6 km trip from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Étienne on Friday. The flat stage follows several days of rides through the Alps, and recovery of energy was the order of the day for most of the field.

The peloton elected to allow a six-man breakaway to stay in front, and Pedersen made a move from that group with about 15 km remaining. He was joined by Fred Wright and Hugo Houle, but the strength of Pedersen as a sprinter made the outcome not much in doubt even inside of a mile remaining.

The yellow jersey remains with Jonas Vingegaard, with Tadej Pogacar and the rest of the peloton all crossing the same time.

Stage 13 top finishers