Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Open Championship on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Open Championship, and Cameron Smith holds a record for a score relative to par at -13 after 36 holes from the Old Course at St Andrews.

Smith fired an event-low 64 on Friday, making an incredible amount of putts on the mammoth greens at the Home of Golf. Cameron Young of the United States trails alone in second place at -11, with 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year Rory McIlroy and Norway’s Viktor Hovland both at -10.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Smith is the favorite at +165. McIlroy follows at +450, with Young set at +750 and Hovland at +850.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, as USA Network will broadcast the early groups from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. NBC’s Peacock streaming service will also have full coverage of all players and holes with various streams as well.

Below is the full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Open Championship from the Old Course at St Andrews on Saturday.