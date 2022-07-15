 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Open Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Open Championship tees off very early on Saturday morning at St Andrews in Scotland. We have a full list of tee times.

Cameron Smith of Australia acknowledges the crowd on the 15th green during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Open Championship, and Cameron Smith holds a record for a score relative to par at -13 after 36 holes from the Old Course at St Andrews.

Smith fired an event-low 64 on Friday, making an incredible amount of putts on the mammoth greens at the Home of Golf. Cameron Young of the United States trails alone in second place at -11, with 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year Rory McIlroy and Norway’s Viktor Hovland both at -10.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Smith is the favorite at +165. McIlroy follows at +450, with Young set at +750 and Hovland at +850.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, as USA Network will broadcast the early groups from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. NBC’s Peacock streaming service will also have full coverage of all players and holes with various streams as well.

Below is the full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Open Championship from the Old Course at St Andrews on Saturday.

2022 Open Championship Third Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
TBA Cameron Smith Cameron Young
TBA Rory McIlroy Viktor Hovland
TBA Dustin Johnson Scottie Scheffler
TBA Tyrrell Hatton Talor Gooch
TBA Adam Scott Patrick Cantlay
TBA Sahith Theegala Si Woo Kim
TBA Matt Fitzpatrick Min Woo Lee
TBA Sadom Kaewkanjana Barclay Brown (a)
TBA Lucas Herbert Aaron Wise
TBA Abraham Ancer Yuto Katsuragawa
TBA David Carey Lee Westwood
TBA Xander Schauffele Thomas Detry
TBA Thriston Lawrence Jordan Spieth
TBA Jon Rahm Harold Varner III
TBA Patrick Reed Joohyung Kim
TBA Brad Kennedy Victor Perez
TBA Nicolai Hojgaard Shane Lowry
TBA Will Zalatoris Sergio Garcia
TBA Filippo Celli David Law
TBA Sam Burns Ian Poulter
TBA Garrick Higgo Kurt Kitayama
TBA Tommy Fleetwood Brian Harman
TBA Dylan Frittelli Russell Henley
TBA Thomas Pieters Laurie Canter
TBA Cameron Tringale Billy Horschel
TBA Corey Conners Danny Willett
TBA Jason Kokrak Justin Thomas
TBA Adrian Meronk Marcus Armitage
TBA Paul Casey Joaquin Niemann
TBA Jason Scrivener Jamie Rutherford
TBA Bryson DeChambeau Hideki Matsuyama
TBA Chris Kirk Anthony Quayle
TBA John Parry Christiaan Bezuidenhout
TBA Sam Bairstow (a) Wyndham Clark
TBA Aaron Jarvis (a) Sungjae Im
TBA Jordan L Smith Sebastián Muñoz
TBA Robert Dinwiddie Lars Van Meijel
TBA Dean Burmester Francesco Molinari
TBA Robert MacIntyre Justin De Los Santos
TBA Adri Arnaus Tony Finau
TBA Kevin Kisner Trey Mullinax
TBA Richard Mansell

