Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Open Championship on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Open Championship, and Cameron Smith holds a record for a score relative to par at -13 after 36 holes from the Old Course at St Andrews.
Smith fired an event-low 64 on Friday, making an incredible amount of putts on the mammoth greens at the Home of Golf. Cameron Young of the United States trails alone in second place at -11, with 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year Rory McIlroy and Norway’s Viktor Hovland both at -10.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Smith is the favorite at +165. McIlroy follows at +450, with Young set at +750 and Hovland at +850.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, as USA Network will broadcast the early groups from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. NBC’s Peacock streaming service will also have full coverage of all players and holes with various streams as well.
Below is the full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Open Championship from the Old Course at St Andrews on Saturday.
2022 Open Championship Third Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|TBA
|Cameron Smith
|Cameron Young
|TBA
|Rory McIlroy
|Viktor Hovland
|TBA
|Dustin Johnson
|Scottie Scheffler
|TBA
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Talor Gooch
|TBA
|Adam Scott
|Patrick Cantlay
|TBA
|Sahith Theegala
|Si Woo Kim
|TBA
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Min Woo Lee
|TBA
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Barclay Brown (a)
|TBA
|Lucas Herbert
|Aaron Wise
|TBA
|Abraham Ancer
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|TBA
|David Carey
|Lee Westwood
|TBA
|Xander Schauffele
|Thomas Detry
|TBA
|Thriston Lawrence
|Jordan Spieth
|TBA
|Jon Rahm
|Harold Varner III
|TBA
|Patrick Reed
|Joohyung Kim
|TBA
|Brad Kennedy
|Victor Perez
|TBA
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Shane Lowry
|TBA
|Will Zalatoris
|Sergio Garcia
|TBA
|Filippo Celli
|David Law
|TBA
|Sam Burns
|Ian Poulter
|TBA
|Garrick Higgo
|Kurt Kitayama
|TBA
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Brian Harman
|TBA
|Dylan Frittelli
|Russell Henley
|TBA
|Thomas Pieters
|Laurie Canter
|TBA
|Cameron Tringale
|Billy Horschel
|TBA
|Corey Conners
|Danny Willett
|TBA
|Jason Kokrak
|Justin Thomas
|TBA
|Adrian Meronk
|Marcus Armitage
|TBA
|Paul Casey
|Joaquin Niemann
|TBA
|Jason Scrivener
|Jamie Rutherford
|TBA
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Hideki Matsuyama
|TBA
|Chris Kirk
|Anthony Quayle
|TBA
|John Parry
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|TBA
|Sam Bairstow (a)
|Wyndham Clark
|TBA
|Aaron Jarvis (a)
|Sungjae Im
|TBA
|Jordan L Smith
|Sebastián Muñoz
|TBA
|Robert Dinwiddie
|Lars Van Meijel
|TBA
|Dean Burmester
|Francesco Molinari
|TBA
|Robert MacIntyre
|Justin De Los Santos
|TBA
|Adri Arnaus
|Tony Finau
|TBA
|Kevin Kisner
|Trey Mullinax
|TBA
|Richard Mansell