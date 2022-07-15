Cameron Smith leading after second round at 2022 Open Championship

At the 2022 Open Championship from St Andrews, your leader after the second round is Cameron Smith, who fired a tournament-low 64 on Friday to take a two-shot lead into Saturday’s final group.

Smith hit plenty of fairways and greens at the Old Course on Friday, but it was his flatstick that made the difference. The putting stats through 36 holes from the 2022 Players Championship winner are borderline absurd.

Cameron Smith has gained 13.4 strokes on the field, with 10 of those coming on the greens.



The next best putting performance is from Barclay Brown at 6.6 strokes. — data golf (@DataGolf) July 15, 2022

Smith made a preposterous 253 feet of putts during his second round at the Old Course on Friday, including an over 64-foot eagle on the Par 5 No. 14. While these aren’t official PGA TOUR stats because the R&A is responsible for the advanced numbers during The Open, that performance would have been the most total length of putts made in a Tour-sanctioned round of golf ever. Brent Geiberger holed a bit over 240 feet worth during the first round of the 2005 Booz Allen Classic.

Cameron Young of the United States trails alone in second place at -11, with 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year Rory McIlroy and Norway’s Viktor Hovland both at -10. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Smith is the favorite at +165. McIlroy follows at +450, with Young set at +750 and Hovland at +850.