When is the 2022 Home Run Derby?

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

This will be the 36th edition of the event and the first one to take place at Dodger Stadium. The eight-team field will be headlined by two-time defending champion Pete Alonso, who will try to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winner of the event. Alonso already owns the record for most career homers in the home run derby, combining for 131 in his winning performances of 2019 and 2021.

Also participating in his final derby is Albert Pujols, who was added to the event by Commissioner Rob Manfred. The “Machine” has participated in the event four times throughout his career but has never won.

MLB Home Run Derby 2022

Date: Monday, July 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app