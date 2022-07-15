 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who won NASCAR’s Ambetter 301 race last year?

Before the green flag drops at the 2022 Ambetter 301 this Sunday, we look back at least year’s winner.

By TeddyRicketson
AUTO: JUL 10 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend for the Ambetter 301. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway will play host to the event that will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 17. The race will air on USA.

The 2021 race had a double whammy by being delayed due to rain and then was shortened eight laps due to darkness. Aric Almirola took the win in 3:07:52 even under those conditions. The Cup Series heads to this race from the Quaker State 400 which was won by Chase Elliott after a late crash from Corey Lajoie that affected a number of drivers.

Elliott enters with the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+900), Denny Hamlin (+900), Ryan Blaney (+900) and Kyle Busch (+900) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Almirola has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.

More From DraftKings Nation