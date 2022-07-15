How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Crayon 200 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Friday, July 15 at 5:05 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Crayon 200 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for a single-car lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session. The fastest time from the field will win the pole position.

William Byron enters with the best odds to win the Crayon 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs (+550), Noah Gragson (+550), Justin Allgaier (+600) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to win. Austin Hill won last weekend’s race in Atlanta and has +2500 odds to make it back-to-back wins.

How to watch qualifying for the Crayon 200

Date: Friday, July 15

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.