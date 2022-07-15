 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Crayon 200 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Crayon 200 qualifying on Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Friday, July 15 at 5:05 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Crayon 200 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for a single-car lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session. The fastest time from the field will win the pole position.

William Byron enters with the best odds to win the Crayon 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs (+550), Noah Gragson (+550), Justin Allgaier (+600) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to win. Austin Hill won last weekend’s race in Atlanta and has +2500 odds to make it back-to-back wins.

How to watch qualifying for the Crayon 200

Date: Friday, July 15
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

