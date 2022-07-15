 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Crayon 200 Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Crayon 200 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, July 16 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

NASCAR is in New Hampshire for this weekend’s festivities. The Xfinity Series will run the Crayon 200 on Saturday, July 16 with the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire will host the event. The race will take place Saturday, but before we get there, qualifying will take place the day prior. Practice will be at 5:05 p.m. ET with qualifying directly following at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both will air on USA.

Qualifying at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. All drivers will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. Then, all the drivers will complete a single-car lap trying to set the fastest time. As the race grid settles, the fastest time will be awarded the pole position for Saturday’s race.

William Byron enters with the best odds to win the Crayon 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs (+550), Noah Gragson (+550), Justin Allgaier (+600) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to win. Austin Hill won last weekend’s race in Atlanta and has +2500 odds to make it back-to-back wins.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Crayon 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Crayon 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Josh Williams 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Akinori Ogata 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Trevor Bayne 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Derek Griffith 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Jesse Iwuji 34
24 Patrick Emerling 35
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 C.J. McLaughlin 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Howie DiSavino III 44
29 Julia Landauer 45
30 Bobby McCarty 47
31 Ty Dillon 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Brandon Brown 68
36 Matt Mills 78
37 William Byron 88
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Riley Herbst 98

