NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Crayon 200 Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR is in New Hampshire for this weekend’s festivities. The Xfinity Series will run the Crayon 200 on Saturday, July 16 with the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire will host the event. The race will take place Saturday, but before we get there, qualifying will take place the day prior. Practice will be at 5:05 p.m. ET with qualifying directly following at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both will air on USA.

Qualifying at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. All drivers will have a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. Then, all the drivers will complete a single-car lap trying to set the fastest time. As the race grid settles, the fastest time will be awarded the pole position for Saturday’s race.

William Byron enters with the best odds to win the Crayon 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs (+550), Noah Gragson (+550), Justin Allgaier (+600) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to win. Austin Hill won last weekend’s race in Atlanta and has +2500 odds to make it back-to-back wins.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Crayon 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.