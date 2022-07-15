Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, July 15

Happy Friday! The weekend begins tonight with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees reigniting their rivalry at Yankee Stadium. And two teams will be looking to continue their extended winning streaks. The Baltimore Orioles, who have won 10 games in a row for the first time this century, will face the Tampa Bay Rays in a matchup that, surprisingly, has real Wild Card implications. Out west, the Seattle Mariners will visit the Texas Rangers with plans to continue their 11-game winning streak, the second-longest in franchise history.

Here are three player props to consider on today’s slate, and we will begin with those red-hot Mariners.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, July 15

Robbie Ray UNDER 1.5 earned runs (+130)

Ray had an ERA of nearly 5.00 through the season’s first two months. But since early June, he has been on his game, allowing no more than one earned run in six consecutive starts. He has varied his pitch mix, incorporating a two-seam fastball more often to go along with his four-seam/slider combo, and the results have been outstanding. As the Mariners are streaking, expect Ray to continue his recent stretch of success against the Rangers. He held them to two runs over six innings in April, but again, he’s gotten much better since then.

Giancarlo Stanton OVER 0.5 home runs (+320)

Stanton, a Southern California native, really should be in next Monday’s Home Run Derby. Alas, he will just have to settle for in-game clouts, and he’s got a good chance of going deep tonight versus Nathan Eovaldi, against whom he has homered three times in 30 career at-bats. The Red Sox starter, making his return from the injured list, was one of baseball’s best at limiting HRs last year, but he has served up 16 dingers in just 68.1 innings. He allowed two homers to the Yanks on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium, including one to Stanton.

Jose Ramirez OVER 1.5 total bases (+110)

J-Ram has been in a slump of late, hitting just .222 with one homer since June 27. However, he’s too good to stay cold for much longer, and his history against tonight’s Tigers starter Drew Hutchison — 4-for-8, two doubles and a home run — indicates that a big game might be on deck.

