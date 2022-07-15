Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, July 15

Sports bettors will have a full slate of MLB games to place their money on with every team scheduled to take the field on Friday, July 15. One of the top games of the night will feature the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of a four-game series for the final matchup of the night.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, July 15

Mets Moneyline (-130)

There is a lot to love about the New York Mets chances on the road against the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon, and these are fantastic odds on the favorites. The Mets have advantages across the board, starting with Taijuan Walker (2.63 ERA) on the mound, and they rank third in runs per game (4.8), while the Cubs rank 19th in that category (4.3). Chicago will head into this one on a seven-game losing streak, and look for that to continue.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will start a road series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. This should be a fantastic pitching matchup with Clayton Kershaw (2.40 ERA) facing Patrick Sandoval (2.95 ERA), but the edge will come at the plate. The Dodgers have the second-most runs per game (5.1), while the Angels average a full run less per game (4.0), ranking No. 25 in that stat.

Phillies-Marlins Under 7 runs (-130)

Taking this low of an under can seem dangerous, but Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara (1.73 ERA) is throwing at a new level right now. Over his last two starts, he did not allow a single run through a span of 15 innings. The Philadelphia Phillies have a solid offense, but that can easily be shut down by Alcantara. The Marlins offense has not scored more than 5 runs in any of their last 11 games, so there’s a lot to like about this play.

Zack Greinke Under 3.5 strikeouts (-170)

The Kansas City Royals pitcher is putting together extremely low strikeout totals in his 19th MLB season, as Zack Greinke will go into Friday night with a 4.8 K/9. He will face a Toronto Blue Jays lineup that strikes out 7.8 times per game, which ranks No. 9 in the MLB.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.