MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, July 15

Every MLB team is scheduled to take the field on Friday, July 15 with 13 matchups featured on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. One of the top matchups of the night will feature the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox, following last weekend’s thrilling series in Boston.

Below is a look at the top DFS pitchers and hitters along with a couple value plays to consider before submitting your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Brandon Woodruff, MIL vs. SF ($10,200) — The Milwaukee Brewers starter does not have fantastic season-long numbers with a 4.01 ERA after several excellent statistics over the last few seasons. However, Brandon Woodruff has been strong since coming off the injured list and allowed 4 runs over 17 innings in three starts since his return.

Robbie Ray, SEA vs. TEX ($9,800) — The Seattle Mariners pitcher has been about as good as it gets on the mound over the last six starts, allowing fewer than 2 runs in each of them. Robbie Ray has given up 4 runs over that span over 39.2 innings of work, so he is unhittable right now.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. BOS ($6,600) — The Yankees outfielder extended his advantage as the home run leader in yesterday’s game when he knocked out his 31st homer of 2022. Aaron Judge ranks No. 5 in RBIs (66) this season.

Juan Soto, WAS vs. ATL ($6,500) — The Washington Nationals outfielder extended his hitting streak to 16 games yesterday, heading into Friday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves. Juan Soto homered 19 times this season with 41 RBIs.

Value Pitcher

Tyler Wells, BAL vs. TB ($7,400) — The Baltimore Orioles starter is in a good position to put up decent numbers on Friday night in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays. Tyler Wells has a 3.28 ERA and has been extremely consistent, allowing more than 3 runs just once through 17 starts in 2022.

Value Hitter

Paul Goldschmidt, STL vs. CIN ($4,900) — The St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has a cheaper price than you’d expect for a player with the fourth-most RBIs this season with 67. Paul Goldschmidt will face Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene, who has a 5.70 ERA in 2022.