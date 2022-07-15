Tour de France, Stage 14: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France is headed back into the hills on Saturday, July 16 as the peloton continues working its way through the south of France. Stage 14 gets underway in Saint-Étienne just after 6 a.m. and wraps in Mende, with the first finishers expected early in the 11 a.m. hour. Peacock will air the full stage while USA Network will pick up TV coverage at 8 a.m.

Mads Pedersen claimed the stage win, but the top of the yellow jersey race saw no changes. Jonas Vingegaard finished 5:45 back of Pedersen, ending in a virtual tie with the rest of the top five. Vingegaard heads into Stage 14 with 2:22 lead on Tadej Pogačar, who is a +650 favorite to win the hilly stage at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard remains the yellow jersey favorite at -300, while Pogačar is +275.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 16

Time: 6:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 46:28:46 Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back Geraint Thomas — 2:26 back Romain Bardet — 2:35 back Adam Yates — 3:44 back

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +650

Dylan Teuns: +1100

Lennard Kamna: +1200

Michael Woods: +1400

Jonas Vingegaard: +2000

Andreas Kron: +2000

Maximilian Schachmann: +2000

Bauke Mollema: +2200

Matej Mohorič: +2500

Nick Schultz: +2500

Jakob Fuglsang: +2500

Thibaut Pinot: +2500

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -300

Tadej Pogačar: +275

Geraint Thomas: +1600

Romain Bardet: +5000

Nairo Quintana: +10000

Adam Yates: +10000

Tom Pidcock: +13000

David Gaudu: +15000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300