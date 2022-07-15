Tour de France, Stage 14: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France is headed back into the hills on Saturday, July 16 as the peloton continues working its way through the south of France. Stage 14 gets underway in Saint-Étienne just after 6 a.m. and wraps in Mende, with the first finishers expected early in the 11 a.m. hour. Peacock will air the full stage while USA Network will pick up TV coverage at 8 a.m.
Mads Pedersen claimed the stage win, but the top of the yellow jersey race saw no changes. Jonas Vingegaard finished 5:45 back of Pedersen, ending in a virtual tie with the rest of the top five. Vingegaard heads into Stage 14 with 2:22 lead on Tadej Pogačar, who is a +650 favorite to win the hilly stage at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard remains the yellow jersey favorite at -300, while Pogačar is +275.
TV schedule
Date: Saturday, July 16
Time: 6:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 46:28:46
- Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back
- Geraint Thomas — 2:26 back
- Romain Bardet — 2:35 back
- Adam Yates — 3:44 back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Tadej Pogačar: +650
Dylan Teuns: +1100
Lennard Kamna: +1200
Michael Woods: +1400
Jonas Vingegaard: +2000
Andreas Kron: +2000
Maximilian Schachmann: +2000
Bauke Mollema: +2200
Matej Mohorič: +2500
Nick Schultz: +2500
Jakob Fuglsang: +2500
Thibaut Pinot: +2500
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -300
Tadej Pogačar: +275
Geraint Thomas: +1600
Romain Bardet: +5000
Nairo Quintana: +10000
Adam Yates: +10000
Tom Pidcock: +13000
David Gaudu: +15000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300