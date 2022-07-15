 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 14: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 14 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium, Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark - Yellow Leader Jersey, Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Jumbo - Visma Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - White Best Young Rider Jersey and a general view of the peloton competing while fans cheer during the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 13 a 192,6km stage from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Etienne 488m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 15, 2022 in Saint-Etienne, France. Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France is headed back into the hills on Saturday, July 16 as the peloton continues working its way through the south of France. Stage 14 gets underway in Saint-Étienne just after 6 a.m. and wraps in Mende, with the first finishers expected early in the 11 a.m. hour. Peacock will air the full stage while USA Network will pick up TV coverage at 8 a.m.

Mads Pedersen claimed the stage win, but the top of the yellow jersey race saw no changes. Jonas Vingegaard finished 5:45 back of Pedersen, ending in a virtual tie with the rest of the top five. Vingegaard heads into Stage 14 with 2:22 lead on Tadej Pogačar, who is a +650 favorite to win the hilly stage at DraftKings Sportsbook. Vingegaard remains the yellow jersey favorite at -300, while Pogačar is +275.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 16
Time: 6:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Image of map of Stage 14 of the 2022 Tour de France from Saint-Étienne to Mende.
Map of Stage 14 of the 2022 Tour de France from Saint-Étienne to Mende.
Image of elevation profile of Stage 14 of the 2022 Tour de France from Saint-Étienne to Mende.
Elevation profile of Stage 14 of the 2022 Tour de France from Saint-Étienne to Mende.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 46:28:46
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back
  3. Geraint Thomas — 2:26 back
  4. Romain Bardet — 2:35 back
  5. Adam Yates — 3:44 back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Tadej Pogačar: +650
Dylan Teuns: +1100
Lennard Kamna: +1200
Michael Woods: +1400
Jonas Vingegaard: +2000
Andreas Kron: +2000
Maximilian Schachmann: +2000
Bauke Mollema: +2200
Matej Mohorič: +2500
Nick Schultz: +2500
Jakob Fuglsang: +2500
Thibaut Pinot: +2500

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -300
Tadej Pogačar: +275
Geraint Thomas: +1600
Romain Bardet: +5000
Nairo Quintana: +10000
Adam Yates: +10000
Tom Pidcock: +13000
David Gaudu: +15000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

