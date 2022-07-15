Breaking down odds to win 2022 Home Run Derby

The field for the 2022 Home Run Derby at the MLB All-Star Game was set on Thursday and we’ve got odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso will be looking to three-peat as HR Derby champion, winning in 2019 and 2021 (2020 was canceled due to the pandemic). Others who will compete and try and prevent Alonso from winning again include Philadelphia Phillies OF/DH Kyle Schwarber, Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto and Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. among others.

Let’s take a look at who is favored to win the HR Derby this year.

2022 Home Run Derby odds

Schwarber enters the weekend as the slight favorite over Alonso to win the derby this year. The obvious long-shot is veteran Albert Pujols, who is only in the All-Star Game because of something called “legend” status that the League made up this time around. There are a few intriguing options at this point before we see an influx of money and line movement.

Soto nearly took down Alonso last year in the second round of the derby 16-15. At +550 he isn’t a bad value play. He’s got experience in the derby and has had enough success. Rodriguez as the dark horse play makes a lot of sense, too. He’s a rookie so we know he’s got some drive and stamina, which you need in this format. Rodriguez is my boom-bust play at +1100 right now. We could see plenty of money come in on him to win.

