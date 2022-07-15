How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for July 15 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the Amway Center in Orlando.

We’re just 15 days out from SummerSlam in Nashville and the company is adding more matches to the card as the build rolls along. Two matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, one of which featuring the women’s champ in action.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, July 15th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is on a collision course with Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam and will be in action against Natalya on tonight’s show. Natalya has directly challenged the new champ on multiple fronts since Money in the Bank and will get her one-on-one opportunity tonight. We’ll see how this one plays out and if Rousey will get involved.

Men’s Money in the Bank winner Theory is set to face Bobby Lashley for the United States Champion at SummerSlam and in the meantime, he’s been annoying everyone by teasing the fact that he could cash in his briefcase at any time. Tonight, he’ll go head-to-head with Madcap Moss, who has vowed to shut him up. Monday’s Raw interestingly went off the air with a returning Dolph Ziggler superkicking Theory, so we’ll see if that storyline progresses tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll most likely get fallout from Lacey Evans’ heel turn promo where she attacked Aliyah at the end. Also, perhaps more Maximum Male Models?