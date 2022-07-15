Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into July 15 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the Amway Center in Orlando and the company is hitting the gas towards SummerSlam in two weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there’s always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Will Ronda Rousey attack Liv Morgan?

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan will go one-on-one with Natalya tonight just 15 days before her title match against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. The former champ will most likely be ringside and that begs the question if she’ll target the women who take her championship at Money in the Bank.

The Morgan-Rousey program needs some juice and the easiest way to accomplish that is to re-establish the former champ as a killer. Circles around the internet have been calling for Rousey to turn heel and this would be a great spot to pull the trigger. We’ll see what unfolds tonight.

Will Dolph Ziggler appear during Theory’s match?

Men’s Money in the Bank winner Theory is set to go one-on-one with Madcap Moss this evening and a lingering question is if Dolph Ziggler will appear. The “Showoff” returned to Raw on Monday, preventing Theory from cheating to win during the main event and blasting him with a superkick afterwards.

Why did Ziggler target the young upstart? We may find out tonight.

What will we get from Maximum Male Models tonight?

Maximum Male Models made their debut two weeks ago with Ma.ce and Man.soor being the revealed clients for Max Dupri. Last week, the two came out to model tennis apparel in honor of Wimbledon. What will we get from them on the red carpet tonight? We’ll see.