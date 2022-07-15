How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on July 15

AEW returns to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage. This show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. As always, beware of spoilers.

We’ll have the usual four matches on tap for tonight’s show and a promo segment by the Gunn Club.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, July 15

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham will be in action tonight as he’ll face Lee Moriarty in a championship bout. Gresham turned on Moriarty during their tag match against Gates of Agony last week, officially joining Tully Blanchard Enterprises. We’ll see how this battle goes.

Also on the show, House of Black faces John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order in tag team action, Athena and Kris Statlander faces Charlotte and Robyn Renegade, and the Lucha Brothers face Private Party. We’ll also get the Gunn Club explaining why they turned on the Acclaimed.