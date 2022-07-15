VSiN Top Stories for Friday, July 15

Who Won the Inaugural VSiN Baseball Betting Pentathlon?

Bragging rights were on the line right up until the final picks in our first-ever Baseball Betting Pentathlon. A Numbers Game went into Thursday’s final round as the leader, with The Lookahead in second, Greg Peterson in third, the Odds On crew in fourth and The Edge rounding out the top five. Thursday’s pick was a prop and we had some big plus-money bets on the board, so it was anybody’s game on the last day.

Which team emerged victorious? We’ll announce the winner on Follow the Money at 9 a.m. ET today. WATCH LIVE | LISTEN LIVE

Lombardi: What Will the Bengals Do For an Encore?

Michael Lombardi: What should our expectations be for the Bengals coming off of their surprise Super Bowl run? READ MORE

Aaron Moore: We all have a favorite NFL team. Can you really be an impartial sports bettor while also being a fan? A fascinating survey with thoughts from all types of bettors. KEEP READING

Steve Makinen: Who wins in Steve’s simulation of the NFL season? KEEP READING

>Quality of wins and losses may predict 2022 success. READ MORE

>Key stats and what they suggest for this season. KEEP READING

>Eight season win total bets. CONTINUE READING

>What do draft grades actually mean for teams? READ MORE

More Lombardi: Catch Michael’s weekly articles from a variety of topics, including his thoughts on the Colts, four QBs that need to improve, the importance of player development and more. GO HERE

Betting Splits: Our Betting Splits page has updates on the early wagering, so you can look at the action and the line moves HERE.

YouTube NFL Team Previews: Check out our NFL Schedule Release Team Previews on the VSiN YouTube page HERE

Makinen: College Football Win Total Bets

The VSiN College Football Betting Guide will be published later this month, but our analysts already have posted several features on VSiN.com.

Steve Makinen: *NEW* Steve’s 20 college football season win total bets. KEEP READING

>College football power ratings. READ MORE

>Stats pointing to rising/falling teams: KEEP READING

>Personnel comings and goings: READ MORE

>Why recruiting rankings are so important: CONTINUE READING

>College football teams with new head coaches: READ MORE

Matt Youmans: Matt has already fired on five college football season win totals. Find out which ones he likes. READ MORE

Adam Burke: Five teams that have upgraded significantly at the QB position. KEEP READING

What To Bet On This Weekend

Golf, UFC and NASCAR are all on the menu as we enjoy the end of the work week and head on into the weekend.

Kannon: British Open Round 2 Analysis

Brady Kannon took in the first 18 holes and has some thoughts about the next 18, as he shared some bets and some observations for the second round. READ MORE

Wes Reynolds: Course info, recent form stats, the most important stats at St. Andrews to keep in mind as the tournament plays out. READ MORE

UFC on ABC: Ortega vs. Rodriguez

The UFC is in Elmont, NY for a main card that will be seen by the masses on network TV. The prelims will be on ESPN and the last six fights of the night will be on ABC, including the Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez main event. It is a strong card and we’ve got you covered.

Lou Finocchiaro: Best bets from Lou for Ortega vs. Rodriguez and Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate. READ MORE

First Strike Podcast: Host Dave Ross got together with Lou Finocchiaro for a First Look at the UFC on ABC card. LISTEN HERE

Also, look for the extended version of First Strike with top MMA analysts and in-depth previews of the card later today.

NASCAR at New Hampshire

The NASCAR Cup Series is in Loudon for the Ambetter 301 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

VSiN NASCAR Hub: Steve Makinen’s simulation results and all you need to know for this weekend’s race, including driver power ratings, year-to-date performance and more. GO HERE

Gone Racin’ Podcast: Jeff Motley and producer Wyatt Tomchek recorded the latest edition of the Gone Racin’ podcast with their thoughts and best bets for New Hampshire. LISTEN HERE