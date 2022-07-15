Pick on the Total of Brewers-Giants for Friday

The Milwaukee Brewers entered their series with the San Francisco Giants tied for second in road wins this season with 28 and will look to keep their winning ways away from Wisconsin going in Friday.

Milwaukee Brewers (-125, 7) vs San Francisco Giants

Brandon Woodruff gets the start for Milwaukee, who has pitched significantly worse on the road than at home this season with a 5.63 ERA and .277 opponents batting average on the road compared to a 2.20 ERA and .177 opponents batting average at home this season.

The Brewers are fourth in the league in home runs and are averaging over 4.6 runs per game on the road, but will have to put slug a Giants team that is third in the league in runs per game despite having just two players with more than 10 home runs this season.

Alex Wood gets the start for the Giants, who has overall 4.43 ERA, which goes to 4.46 at home with opponents hitting .301 off of him at home.

Both teams have been shaky in the bullpen with Josh Hader having allowed at least one run in four of his last five appearances while the Giants are 21st in the league in bullpen ERA.

The Giants have played just two of Wood’s last six games to the under and things set up to have a lot of runs on Friday.

The Play: Brewers vs Giants Over 7

