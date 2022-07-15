Full undercard for Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla junior welterweight fight

ESPN is offering a Friday night Top Rank card out of Temecula, and the junior welterweight division gets the spotlight. Arnold Barboza Jr (26-0, 10 KO) and Danielto Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KO) meet in a bout to move one of them a little more firmly into contender status. Barboza is a -175 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Zorrilla is a +135 underdog.

The card gets started at 7 p.m. with preliminaries airing exclusively on ESPN+. The main card gets started at 9 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. Along with Barboza-Zorrilla, the main card includes a lightweight bout between Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KO) and Jair Valtierra (16-1, 8 KO), and a heavyweight bout between Richard Torrez Jr (1-0, 1 KO) and Roberto Zavala Jr (2-1-1, 2 KO).

Muratalla-Valtierra is the co-feature with Muratalla replacing Keyshawn Davis due to a Covid issue. Torrez-Zavala is notable with Torrez in his second professional bout since claiming a silver medal at super heavyweight in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Full Card for Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla