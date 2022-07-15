 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full undercard for Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla junior welterweight fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Arnold Barboza Jr. faces Danielito Zorrilla in a junior welterweight bout on July 15.

By DKNation Staff
USA’s Richard Torrez Jr celebrates after winning against Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev after their men’s super heavy (over 91kg) semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 4, 2021. Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

ESPN is offering a Friday night Top Rank card out of Temecula, and the junior welterweight division gets the spotlight. Arnold Barboza Jr (26-0, 10 KO) and Danielto Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KO) meet in a bout to move one of them a little more firmly into contender status. Barboza is a -175 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Zorrilla is a +135 underdog.

The card gets started at 7 p.m. with preliminaries airing exclusively on ESPN+. The main card gets started at 9 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. Along with Barboza-Zorrilla, the main card includes a lightweight bout between Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KO) and Jair Valtierra (16-1, 8 KO), and a heavyweight bout between Richard Torrez Jr (1-0, 1 KO) and Roberto Zavala Jr (2-1-1, 2 KO).

Muratalla-Valtierra is the co-feature with Muratalla replacing Keyshawn Davis due to a Covid issue. Torrez-Zavala is notable with Torrez in his second professional bout since claiming a silver medal at super heavyweight in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Full Card for Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla

  • Main event: Arnold Barboza Jr (26-0, 10 KO) vs. Danielto Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KO) vs. Jair Valtierra (16-1, 8 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Richard Torrez Jr (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Roberto Zavala Jr (2-1-1, 2 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Prelim: Jorge Marron Jr (20-3-1, 7 KO) vs. Adrian Yung (28-7-2, 22 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Prelim: Austin Brooks (6-0, 2 KO) vs. Victor Saravia (1-2, 1 KO), featherweights, 4 rounds
  • Prelim: Stephan Shaw (16-0, 12 KO) vs. Bernardo Marquez (14-4-1, 10 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Prelim: Floyd Diaz (5-0, 1 KO) vs. Pedro Salome (3-0-1, 1 KO), junior featherweights, 6 rounds

