What time will Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla fight start on July 15

The junior welterweight division gets a Friday night spotlight this evening a little lower down the rankings. Arnold Barboza Jr. and Danielito Zorrilla face off on ESPN as both fighters look to move into contender status in the 140 pound division.

The preliminary card for this bout gets going at 7 p.m. ET and ESPN+ will air it via live stream. The main card gets going at 9 p.m. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. The main event is expected to get going sometime after 10:30 p.m. and wrap before 11:30 p.m.

Barboza ranks sixth in the Ring Magazine rankings and eighth in the WBO rankings after last winning the organization’s International title. Zorrilla most recently held the organization’s NABO title and ranks tenth. Barboza is a slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at -175, while Zorrilla is a +135 underdog.

Full Card for Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla