Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla live stream: How to watch junior welterweight bout via live online stream

ESPN brings fights fans a low key, but fun main event on Friday evening when Arnold Barboza Jr (26-0, 10 KO) and Danielto Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KO) square off in a ten-round junior welterweight bout. The preliminary card gets going at 7 p.m. ET and the main card gets going at 9 p.m. We can expect the main event to get going by around 10:45 p.m.

Barboza is the higher ranked of the two boxers, ranking sixth in the Ring Magazine rankings, eighth in the WBO, and eleventh in the WBC. Last August, he retained the WBO’s International title with a unanimous decision win over Antonio Moran. Prior to that he had beaten Alex Saucedo via unanimous decision to claim the International title.

Zorrilla is ranks tenth in the WBO’s rankings and last fought in September 2021, retaining his WBO NABO title with a second round knockout of Pablo Cesar Cano. Prior to that he beat Ruslan Madiyev via eighth round technical decision to claim the title.

The main card airs on ESPN and via live stream on ESPN+ while the preliminary card is exclusively on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Full Card for Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Danielito Zorrilla