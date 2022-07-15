 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona from Bayern Munich on €50 million fee plus add ons

The star striker is heading to La Liga.

FC Bayern München - Training Session
Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern München walks onto the training pitch before a training session of FC Bayern München at Saebener Strasse training ground on July 15, 2022 in Munich, Germany.
After a few months of back-and-forth dialogue with seemingly no end in sight, the Robert Lewandowski era at Bayern Munich is officially over. Barcelona has pried the star striker away from the German club for €50 million plus add ons, according to Fabrizio Romano. Lewandowski had already agreed to a three-year deal back in May.

With Lewandowski joining Raphinha in Barcelona’s new attack, this could be a revival for the Spanish club. Barcelona has been falling off a bit in Champions League play, watching rivals Real Madrid hoist another trophy in 2022. Barcelona has not won the Champions League since 2014-15, which is a long time for a club of this caliber.

Lewandowski’s goal-scoring ability will help but it’s hard to imagine him matching his Bayern production. We’ll have to see how manager Xavi deploys his new striker, especially if the club does ship Frenkie de Jong out in the transfer window.

