Tour de France results: Who won Stage 14, who leads overall standings

After two second place finishes in the 2022 Tour de France, Australia’s Michael Matthews got his first win in Stage 14 on Saturday with a late charge over Italy’s Alberto Bettiol.

As part of the 23-man breakaway group from the rest of the 30 minute behind peloton, two-time defending champion and second place racer this year Tadej Pogacar as well as yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard were both in the pack. While Pogacar attempted to break away to start to regain some of the 2:22 he’s lost so far, the Dane Vingegaard stayed right on his rear wheel all the way up the final climb to avoid losing any time on the day.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 14 from Saint-Étienne to Mende.

Stage 14 top finishers