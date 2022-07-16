Where is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on Fox. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite Dodger Stadium’s status as one of the more iconic ballparks in the MLB, this is just the second time the venue will host the All-Star Game. The previous occasion was in 1980, where the National League defeated the American League 4-2 and Ken Griffey Sr. was named the game’s MVP. The L.A. Dodgers did previously host an MLB All-Star Game in 1959, but that was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as Dodger Stadium was being constructed.

Three other All-Star exhibitions have been held in the Los Angeles area as the Angels have hosted in 1967, 1989, and 2010.

MLB All-Star Game 2022

Date: Tuesday, July 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Channel: Fox

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App