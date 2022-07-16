Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Open Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Open Championship, and it looks to be a two-man race between Rory McIlroy in search of his fifth major championship, and Viktor Hovland looking for his first from the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland.

The two former Ryder Cup teammates are at -16 following 54 holes of play, both with a four-shot lead over Cameron Young of the United States and Cameron Smith of Australia at -12. Smith set a record for putting during Round 2, but limped to a 1-over 73 on Saturday and simply couldn’t make anything on the greens. He goes from a three-shot lead on Friday night to trailing two of the best players in the world on Saturday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the leader to take home his second career Claret Jug at -125. His playing partner for the second time on Sunday in Hovland trails at +165. Smith checks in at +1200, with Young at +2200, and Scottie Scheffler at -11 is +2000.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, as USA Network will broadcast the early groups from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. NBC’s Peacock streaming service will also have full coverage of all players and holes with various streams as well.

Below is a full list of pairings that are correct, as well as the same tee times that were used on Saturday by the R&A for the third round of the Open Championship. While the groups are correct, these times are yet to be confirmed, and when they are we’ll notate that here.