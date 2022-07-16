Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Open Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2022 Open Championship, and it looks to be a two-man race between Rory McIlroy in search of his fifth major championship, and Viktor Hovland looking for his first from the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland.
The two former Ryder Cup teammates are at -16 following 54 holes of play, both with a four-shot lead over Cameron Young of the United States and Cameron Smith of Australia at -12. Smith set a record for putting during Round 2, but limped to a 1-over 73 on Saturday and simply couldn’t make anything on the greens. He goes from a three-shot lead on Friday night to trailing two of the best players in the world on Saturday.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the leader to take home his second career Claret Jug at -125. His playing partner for the second time on Sunday in Hovland trails at +165. Smith checks in at +1200, with Young at +2200, and Scottie Scheffler at -11 is +2000.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, as USA Network will broadcast the early groups from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. NBC’s Peacock streaming service will also have full coverage of all players and holes with various streams as well.
Below is a full list of pairings that are correct, as well as the same tee times that were used on Saturday by the R&A for the third round of the Open Championship. While the groups are correct, these times are yet to be confirmed, and when they are we’ll notate that here.
2022 Open Championship Final Round Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|10:55 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Rory McIlroy
|10:45 AM
|Cameron Young
|Cameron Smith
|10:35 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Scottie Scheffler
|10:25 AM
|Dustin Johnson
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10:15 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Adam Scott
|10:05 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Patrick Cantlay
|9:50 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Thomas Pieters
|9:40 AM
|Brian Harman
|Shane Lowry
|9:30 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Trey Mullinax
|9:20 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Bryson DeChambeau
|9:10 AM
|Russell Henley
|Dylan Frittelli
|9:00 AM
|Aaron Wise
|Dean Burmester
|8:45 AM
|Anthony Quayle
|Ian Poulter
|8:35 AM
|Will Zalatoris
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|8:25 AM
|Victor Perez
|Jon Rahm
|8:15 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Lucas Herbert
|8:05 AM
|Min Woo Lee
|Sahith Theegala
|7:55 AM
|Richard Mansell
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|7:40 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Billy Horschel
|7:30 AM
|Filippo Celli
|Brad Kennedy
|7:20 AM
|Joohyung Kim
|Harold Varner III
|7:10 AM
|Lee Westwood
|David Carey
|7:00 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|6:50 AM
|Talor Gooch
|Robert MacIntyre
|6:35 AM
|John Parry
|Adrian Meronk
|6:25 AM
|Corey Conners
|Sergio Garcia
|6:15 AM
|Thriston Lawrence
|Thomas Detry
|6:05 AM
|Tony Finau
|Justin De Los Santos
|5:55 AM
|Jason Scrivener
|Paul Casey
|5:45 AM
|Marcus Armitage
|Justin Thomas
|5:30 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Kurt Kitayama
|5:20 AM
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Lars Van Meijel
|5:10 AM
|Robert Dinwiddie
|Sebastián Muñoz
|5:00 AM
|Danny Willett
|Barclay Brown (a)
|4:50 AM
|Jordan L Smith
|Aaron Jarvis (a)
|4:40 AM
|Joaquin Niemann
|Cameron Tringale
|4:25 AM
|Laurie Canter
|Patrick Reed
|4:15 AM
|Adri Arnaus
|Garrick Higgo
|4:05 AM
|Sungjae Im
|Sam Burns
|3:55 AM
|David Law
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3:45 AM
|Wyndham Clark
|Jamie Rutherford
|3:35 AM
|Sam Bairstow (a)