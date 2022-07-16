Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland leading after third round at 2022 Open Championship

After Friday’s round of the 2022 Open Championship, it appeared Saturday would be a battle of The Camerons: Cameron Smith and Cameron Young were in the final pairing, and with Smith holding a three-shot lead on the Old Course St Andrews.

It turned out the group behind them wasn’t going anywhere, and the tee times will flip for the final round Sunday as Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are the co-leaders at -16 after 54 holes. Both Cameron’s finished the day at -12, and will have their work cut out for them to win the Claret Jug.

Both McIlroy and Hovland fired -6 66’s on Saturday to put themselves in contention, while Cameron Smith followed up his record-setting day putting with a whopping 34 strokes on the massive Old Course greens en route to a +1 73. Young used his huge power advantage to complement the rock hard fairways, but a double bogey at the Par 4 16th hindered his score.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the leader to take home his second career Claret Jug at -125. Hovland will be his playing partner for the second day in a row, but he trails at +165. Smith checks in at +1200, with Young at +2200. The 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler at -11 appears to have the bettors eyes as well; despite being five shots adrift, he’s listed at +2000 to win his second major of the year.