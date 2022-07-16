When is the 2022 MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB Draft is set to begin on Sunday, July 17 and carry through Tuesday, July 19 in Los Angeles. This is the second straight year that the event has coincided with the MLB All-Star Game.

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN, MLB Network, and MLB.com. Rounds 3-10 will begin on Monday at 2 p.m. ET on MLB.com and Rounds 11-20 will begin on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on MLB.com.

The Baltimore Orioles own the No. 1 overall pick after finishing with a league-worst record of 52-110 last season. Following them in the top five are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Washington Nationals.

Outfielder Druw Jones from Wesleyan School in Norcross, GA, is projected as the top prospect in this class. Druw is the son of 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Andruw Jones and is projected to have similar power and defensive prowess as the Atlanta Braves legend.