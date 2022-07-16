Who has the first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft?

The 2022 MLB Draft is set to begin on Sunday, July 17 and carry through Tuesday, July 19 in Los Angeles. This is the second straight year that the event has coincided with the MLB All-Star Game.

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN, MLB Network, and MLB.com. Rounds 3-10 will begin on Monday at 2 p.m. ET on MLB.com and Rounds 11-20 will begin on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on MLB.com.

Prior to the start of the first round on Sunday, we’ll take a look at who owns the No. 1 overall pick.

2022 MLB Draft first pick

The Baltimore Orioles own the No. 1 overall pick after finishing with a league-worst record of 52-110 last season. It marked the franchise’s third 100+ loss season in four years and just the second 110+ loss season since the franchise moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954. The O’s pitching was abysmal as the staff finished with a franchise-worst 5.11 ERA and gave up 911 earned runs on the year. They also went on two separate losing streaks of 14 games or more, certainly “earning” the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

Outfielder Druw Jones, son of 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Andruw Jones, from Wesleyan School in Norcross, GA, is projected as the top prospect in this class. Other potential players the Orioles could take includes shortstop Brooks Lee from Cal Poly and Stillwater, OK, shortstop Jackson Holliday, son of seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday.