 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for the Ambetter 301

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Corey LaJoie (#7 Spire Motorsports Raze Energy Chevrolet) pits his race car during the 53rd Annual Quaker State 400 NASCAR race on July 10, 2022 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire for its two races this weekend. The Cup Series will run the Ambetter 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH on Sunday, July 17. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET on USA, but the day prior we will have qualifying at 12:20 p.m. ET also on USA.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway utilizes a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session for all drivers that will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-car, one-lap qualifier with the top five fastest drivers advancing to the Final Round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will repeat the single-car, one-lap qualifier with their top five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round.

The 10 remaining drivers will then run another single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the race grid on Sunday. The fastest driver in the Final Round will be awarded the coveted pole position.

Ryan Blaney enters with the best odds to win the pole position installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch (+800), Joey Logano (+800), Denny Hamlin (+800) and Chase Briscoe (+1000) round out the top five drivers with the best odds to win the pole position for Sunday’s race.

2022 Ambetter 301 entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 JJ Yeley 15
15 AJ Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 BJ McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation