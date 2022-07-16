 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for Ambetter 301 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
William Byron (#24 Hendrick Motorsports Axalta Chevrolet) pressures Kyle Busch (#18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&amp;M’s Crunchy Cookie Toyota) during the 53rd Annual Quaker State 400 NASCAR race on July 10, 2022 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will be in Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend for the Ambetter 301. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway will play host to the race that will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 17. On Saturday, July 16 qualifying will take place at 12:20 p.m. ET on USA.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway utilizes a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session for all drivers that will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-car, one-lap qualifier with the top five fastest drivers advancing to the Final Round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will repeat the single-car, one-lap qualifier with their top five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round.

The 10 remaining drivers will then run another single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the race grid on Sunday. The fastest driver in the Final Round will be awarded the coveted pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the Ambetter 301

Date: Saturday, July 16
Time: 12:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Sunday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

2022 Ambetter 301 entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 JJ Yeley 15
15 AJ Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Josh Bilicki 77
35 BJ McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

