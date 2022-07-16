NASCAR qualifying for Ambetter 301 via live online stream

The NASCAR Cup Series will be in Loudon, New Hampshire this weekend for the Ambetter 301. The New Hampshire Motor Speedway will play host to the race that will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 17. On Saturday, July 16 qualifying will take place at 12:20 p.m. ET on USA.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway utilizes a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session for all drivers that will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-car, one-lap qualifier with the top five fastest drivers advancing to the Final Round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will repeat the single-car, one-lap qualifier with their top five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round.

The 10 remaining drivers will then run another single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the race grid on Sunday. The fastest driver in the Final Round will be awarded the coveted pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the Ambetter 301

Date: Saturday, July 16

Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

If you aren't around a TV to watch the race on Sunday, you can live stream it at USA Network. It will require a cable login with access to FS1.