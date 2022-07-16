NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Ambetter 301

NASCAR is in New Hampshire for its races this weekend. The Cup Series will run the Ambetter 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH on Sunday, July 17. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET on USA, but on Saturday, July 16 we will have qualifying at 12:20 p.m. ET also on USA.

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway utilizes a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session for all drivers that will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will then run a single-car, one-lap qualifier with the top five fastest drivers advancing to the Final Round of qualifying. The drivers in Group B will repeat the single-car, one-lap qualifier with their top five fastest drivers also advancing to the Final Round. The 10 remaining drivers will then run another single-car, one-lap qualifier to determine the first five rows of the race grid on Sunday. The fastest driver in the Final Round will be awarded the coveted pole position.

Ryan Blaney enters with the best odds to win the pole position installed at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch (+800), Joey Logano (+800), Denny Hamlin (+800) and Chase Briscoe (+1000) round out the top five drivers with the best odds to win the pole position for Sunday’s race.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win the 2022 Ambetter 301 installed at +700 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+900), Hamlin (+900), Blaney (+900) and Busch (+900) for the drivers with the top-five odds to take the checkered flag. Aric Almirola won last year’s race and has +3000 odds to repeat as the winner.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Ambetter 301 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.