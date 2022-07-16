How to watch Crayon 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to New Hampshire this weekend for the Crayon 200. The North Hampshire Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, July 16. The race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USANetwork.com.

The race is 200 laps around the 211.6-mile circuit. Christopher Bell has been dominant in this event, winning each of the last three editions of the Crayon 200 but will not appear in this race to claim a fourth straight victory. Austin Hill was the winner of the most recent Xfinity Series race as he won the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway over the weekend.

William Byron is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds, while Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson both have +550 odds to win this race to round out the top three. Hill has the 11th best odds at +2500 to pull off consecutive victories.

How to watch the Crayon 200

Date: Saturday, July 16

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

Live streaming the Crayon 200 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the USA App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.