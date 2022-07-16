What time is the 2022 Crayon 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 16 with the Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours.

Christopher Bell has owned this race the last three times it has been held. He won the 2018 race in 2:07:27, the 2019 race in 2:01:39 and last year’s race in 2:04:26. The race wasn’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are expected to have a new winner this year as Bell isn’t currently listed in the race field for Saturday’s race.

William Byron enters with the best odds to win the Crayon 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs (+550), Noah Gragson (+550), Justin Allgaier (+600) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) round out the drivers with the best odds to win. Austin Hill won last weekend’s race in Atlanta and has +2500 odds to make it back-to-back wins.