Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Saturday, July 16

The MLB lineup on Saturday, July 16 is loaded with 16 games which means there are a ton of potential bets to place. The action gets started at 2:10 p.m. ET with the Chicago White Sox taking on the Minnesota Twins. The day is also highlighted by a doubleheader between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets as the Mets look to continue their dominant start to the season ahead of the All-Star break.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, July 16

Austin Hays over 0.5 hits (-275)

Hays and the Baltimore Orioles will face Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays in a divisional matchup on Saturday. Yarbrough has had a rough start to the year with an 0-4 record and a 5.82 ERA. Hays has played a role in the team’s hot streak hitting .270 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI this year. He is 6-8 over his last two games and should get to Yarbrough for at least one hit.

Justin Verlander over 6.5 strikeouts (-145)

Verlander is the leader for the AL Cy Young award heading into the break. The veteran is 11-3 with a 2.00 ERA through 16 starts this year. He faced the Oakland Athletics on June 1 and pitched seven innings and gave up two hits and three earned runs while striking out six. Verlander struck out eight in his last start and should be able to fan seven batters on Saturday.

Logan Gilbert to record a win (+165)

The ace of the Seattle Mariners will take the mound on Saturday against the Texas Rangers. Besides Corey Seager and his recent home run streak, the Rangers lineup isn’t doing much to inspire fear in the opposing pitcher. Gilbert has faced Texas twice already this season. He is 1-0, pitching a combined 12.2 innings giving up 11 hits and an earned run and striking out 11. Gilbert has recorded the win in five of his last seven starts and will add to that on Saturday.

