Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, July 16

Saturday, July 16 is the second to last day before the All-Star Break. All teams are scheduled to be in action with a jam-packed 16-game lineup as the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs play a doubleheader. The action starts at 2:10 p.m. ET with the Chicago White Sox taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, July 16

Baltimore Orioles moneyline (+100)

The Orioles saw their 10-game win streak come to an end on Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays won 5-4 on Friday even though Ramon Urias knocked two home runs for the O’s. On Saturday, they will send Dean Kremer to the mound with a 3-1 record with a 2.15 ERA. Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Rays and has been brutal this year. Even though Baltimore saw its streak end, they will get back into the win column on Saturday.

Justin Verlander over 6.5 strikeouts (-145)

Verlander could make an easy case for the AL Cy Young award this year. The veteran is 11-3 with a 2.00 ERA through 16 starts this year. He faced the Oakland Athletics on June 1 and pitched seven innings and gave up two hits and three earned runs while striking out six. Verlander struck out eight in his last start and should be able to fan seven batters on Saturday.

New York Mets moneyline (-135)

I have this listed for the first game of the doubleheader, but honestly, you could take the Mets to sweep the Chicago Cubs in both games. In the first, Taijuan Walker will take the mound against Marcus Stroman. Walker is 7-2 with a 2.63 ERA, and this will be his first start against the Cubs this year. With big bat Pete Alonso in the lineup and Walker on the mound, New York should take the first game of the doubleheader.

The Reds took two of three games against the Yankees and are 6-2 over their last eight games. In the first game of the series, the teams combined for 10 runs. On Saturday, the lefty Nick Lodolo will take on the righty Miles Mikolas. Lodolo pitched well against the Cards in his first start against them, but this St. Louis lineup is anchored by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. With the Cardinals lineup and Cincinnati's recent surge of offense, the teams will score at least nine combined runs.

