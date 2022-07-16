MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, July 16

The MLB lineup on Saturday, July 16 is loaded with 11 games for the main DFS slate. The action gets started at 2:10 p.m. ET with the Chicago White Sox taking on the Minnesota Twins. This is the second to last day of games before the All-Star break begins on Monday. The good news is that if any players were to be given extra rest or to take a day off, it would likely happen on Sunday, July 17.

Top Pitchers

Justin Verlander, HOU vs. OAK ($11,100) — Verlander could make an easy case for a run at the AL Cy Young award this year. The veteran is 11-3 with a 2.00 ERA through 16 starts this year. He faced the Oakland Athletics on June 1 and pitched seven innings and gave up two hits and three earned runs while striking out six. He and the Houston Astros should be able to handle the A’s on Saturday.

Max Fried, ATL vs. WAS ($10,400) — The Atlanta Braves’ ace enters Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals with a 9-3 record and a 2.56 ERA. His ERA ranks ninth among starting pitchers in the league. This will be his rubber match against the Nationals. In two starts, he is 1-1 and has pitched a combined 11 innings and has given up 13 hits and six earned runs while striking out 10. This rivalry is growing, and the Braves have the momentum to give Fried run support in Saturday’s contest.

Top Hitters

Kris Bryant, COL vs. PIT ($6,200) — Bryant and the Colorado Rockies will take on Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. He is currently 3-6 against Keller in his career, with two doubles and three RBI. Bryant is hitting .294 with four HR and 11 RBI this season for the Rockies. His average is playing up to the shiny new contract he was given in the offseason, but they would like to see his home run totals up. Bryant will be worth his price tag on Saturday.

Julio Rodriguez, SEA vs. TEX ($6,100) — The rookie will be playing in the All-Star Game and taking part in the Home Run Derby on Monday. He is the first rookie ever to have 50 RBI and 20 stolen bases before the All-Star Break and the second Mariners player to ever do it regardless of major league tenure, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Rodriguez is hitting .275 with 16 home runs and is trying to run away with AL Rookie of the Year.

Value Pitcher

Jose Urena, COL vs. PIT ($5,200) — Urena hasn’t had an easy go of it since being designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins. He had been with the Milwaukee Brewers but left the team in May before signing with the Rockies on a minor league deal. He has pitched in two games since being called up to the majors and has looked better. Urena’s last start saw him pitch six innings and give up seven hits and two earned against the San Diego Padres. If he can have the same stuff as his last outing, he should be able to handle the middling Pirates lineup.

Value Hitter

Austin Hays, BAL vs. TB ($3,700) — Hays and the Baltimore Orioles will face Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays in a divisional matchup on Saturday. Yarbrough has had a rough start to the year with an 0-4 record and a 5.82 ERA. The southpaw hasn’t found his control this year and faces the Orioles, which are experiencing an unexpected surge. Hays has played a role in that hot streak hitting .270 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI this year. He is 6-8 over his last two games and should get to Yarbrough, making him a great value play on Saturday.