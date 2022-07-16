Tour de France, Stage 15: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France hosts its second longest stage on Sunday ahead of the final rest day of the event. Stage 15 is a flat stage that gets underway in Rodez at near 7 a.m. ET and wraps in Carcassonne at just after 11:30 a.m.
Michael Matthews claimed victory on Saturday, but the top of the yellow jersey standings did not change. Jonas Vingegaard remains 2:22 ahead of second place Tadej Pogačar, but Vingegaard did pad his lead over each of Geraint Thomas, Romain Bardet, and Adam Yates in the top five.
Wout van Aert is the favorite to win Stage 15, with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jasper Philipsen is just behind him at +550. Notably, Pogačar has +30000 odds to win the stage while Vingegaard is +60000. We likely won’t see any change atop the leaderboard after this stage, but with a rest day following it, one has to wonder if Pogačar pushes to cut into Vingegaard’s lead heading before the final two mountain stages.
TV schedule
Date: Sunday, July 17
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 55:31:01
- Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back
- Geraint Thomas — 2:43 back
- Romain Bardet — 3:01 back
- Adam Yates — 4:06 back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Wout van Aert: +500
Jasper Philipsen: +550
Dylan Groenewegen: +750
Mads Pedersen: +800
Fabio Jakobsen: +1000
Caleb Ewan: +1400
Matej Mohorič: +2200
Alberto Dainese: +2500
Michael Matthews: +2500
Magnus Cort Nielsen: +2500
Alberto Bettiol: +2800
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -360
Tadej Pogačar: +300
Geraint Thomas: +1600
Romain Bardet: +6500
Adam Yates: +8000
Nairo Quintana: +10000
David Gaudu: +15000
Tom Pidcock: +20000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300