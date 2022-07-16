Tour de France, Stage 15: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2022 Tour de France hosts its second longest stage on Sunday ahead of the final rest day of the event. Stage 15 is a flat stage that gets underway in Rodez at near 7 a.m. ET and wraps in Carcassonne at just after 11:30 a.m.

Michael Matthews claimed victory on Saturday, but the top of the yellow jersey standings did not change. Jonas Vingegaard remains 2:22 ahead of second place Tadej Pogačar, but Vingegaard did pad his lead over each of Geraint Thomas, Romain Bardet, and Adam Yates in the top five.

Wout van Aert is the favorite to win Stage 15, with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jasper Philipsen is just behind him at +550. Notably, Pogačar has +30000 odds to win the stage while Vingegaard is +60000. We likely won’t see any change atop the leaderboard after this stage, but with a rest day following it, one has to wonder if Pogačar pushes to cut into Vingegaard’s lead heading before the final two mountain stages.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 17

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 55:31:01 Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back Geraint Thomas — 2:43 back Romain Bardet — 3:01 back Adam Yates — 4:06 back

Stage winner

Wout van Aert: +500

Jasper Philipsen: +550

Dylan Groenewegen: +750

Mads Pedersen: +800

Fabio Jakobsen: +1000

Caleb Ewan: +1400

Matej Mohorič: +2200

Alberto Dainese: +2500

Michael Matthews: +2500

Magnus Cort Nielsen: +2500

Alberto Bettiol: +2800

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -360

Tadej Pogačar: +300

Geraint Thomas: +1600

Romain Bardet: +6500

Adam Yates: +8000

Nairo Quintana: +10000

David Gaudu: +15000

Tom Pidcock: +20000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300