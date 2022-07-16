 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 15: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 15 of the 2022 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey, Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark Yellow Leader Jersey and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo - Visma Green Points Jersey prior to the 109th Tour de France 2022, Stage 14 a 192,5km stage from Saint-Etienne to Mende 1009m / #TDF2022 / #WorldTour / on July 16, 2022 in Mende, France. Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images

The 2022 Tour de France hosts its second longest stage on Sunday ahead of the final rest day of the event. Stage 15 is a flat stage that gets underway in Rodez at near 7 a.m. ET and wraps in Carcassonne at just after 11:30 a.m.

Michael Matthews claimed victory on Saturday, but the top of the yellow jersey standings did not change. Jonas Vingegaard remains 2:22 ahead of second place Tadej Pogačar, but Vingegaard did pad his lead over each of Geraint Thomas, Romain Bardet, and Adam Yates in the top five.

Wout van Aert is the favorite to win Stage 15, with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jasper Philipsen is just behind him at +550. Notably, Pogačar has +30000 odds to win the stage while Vingegaard is +60000. We likely won’t see any change atop the leaderboard after this stage, but with a rest day following it, one has to wonder if Pogačar pushes to cut into Vingegaard’s lead heading before the final two mountain stages.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 17
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network (coverage starts at 8 a.m.)
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Image of map of Stage 15 of the 2022 Tour de France from Rodez to Carcassonne.
Map of Stage 15 of the 2022 Tour de France from Rodez to Carcassonne.
Image of elevation profile of Stage 15 of the 2022 Tour de France from Rodez to Carcassonne.
Elevation profile of Stage 15 of the 2022 Tour de France from Rodez to Carcassonne.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 55:31:01
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 2:22 back
  3. Geraint Thomas — 2:43 back
  4. Romain Bardet — 3:01 back
  5. Adam Yates — 4:06 back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Wout van Aert: +500
Jasper Philipsen: +550
Dylan Groenewegen: +750
Mads Pedersen: +800
Fabio Jakobsen: +1000
Caleb Ewan: +1400
Matej Mohorič: +2200
Alberto Dainese: +2500
Michael Matthews: +2500
Magnus Cort Nielsen: +2500
Alberto Bettiol: +2800

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -360
Tadej Pogačar: +300
Geraint Thomas: +1600
Romain Bardet: +6500
Adam Yates: +8000
Nairo Quintana: +10000
David Gaudu: +15000
Tom Pidcock: +20000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

