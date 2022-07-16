Mets vs. Cubs, Game 1: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Feild in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Mets will start Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA) while the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA) to the hill.

New York (56-34) quickly started off the season as the best team and baseball and have largely kept the momentum as they close out the first half of the season. Despite numerous injuries to the roster the Mets will finish atop the NL East at the midpoint of the year. Better yet, the Mets welcomed some added reinforcements with the return of Max Scherzer from injury. Scherzer pitched seven innings in the Mets’ series opener with the Atlanta Braves on Monday, and New York took two out of three games of their series with the Braves before Friday’s game with the Cubs was rescheduled due to weather.

Chicago (34-55) meanwhile is in the midst of a free-fall to close out the first half of the season as they are tied for last place in the NL Central. After Thursday night’s loss to the Mets, the Cubs have now lost seven straight games and nine of their last 11. Chicago has the fourth-worst run differential at -85 and is just 19-35 against teams with a winning record as they head into Saturday’s doubleheader.

Mets vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Marcus Stroman

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: WPIX

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -130, Cubs +110

Moneyline pick: Mets -130

The Cubs’ bats have been missing over the course of their seven-game losing streak and they have hit just .198 over that same timespan. Chicago has scored just 2.9 runs per game while the Mets are averaging 4.5 runs over their last ten games. On paper this matchup is a mismatch, so roll with the favorites in this one and take the Mets.

