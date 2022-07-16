Lennox Clarke vs. Mark Heffron: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Fight fans will get a busy afternoon of British contenders and pretenders on Saturday, July 16th, but it will not be an easy one to watch in the United States. Lennox Clarke and Mark Heffron top a card that will air on BT Sport in the United Kingdom. It’s unclear right now if the card will air in the US.

How to watch Lennox Clarke vs. Mark Heffron

The card gets underway at approximately 2 p.m. ET on BT Sport, and airs out of Copper Box Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. We can expect the main event to get going sometime in the 5 p.m. hour.

Fighter history

Clarke comes into the bout with a 20-1-1 record and holds the British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles. Heffron is 26-2-1 and will be challenging for those belts plus the IBF’s vacant Inter-Continental title.

Clarke is a -330 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and last fought in March 2021 when he claimed a fifth round TKO win over Willy Hutchinson to win his two titles. That fight came a year and a half removed from him losing a split decision to Lerrone Richards for these two belts. He’s +100 to claim a decision win and +220 to win by stoppage.

Heffron is a +245 underdog and is coming off a March third-round TKO win over Tomas Bezvoda. Prior to that he claimed a third-round TKO over Farouk Daku in October 2021 and was 1-1-1 across three fights in 2020. He’s +500 to win a decision and +600 to win by stoppage.

Full card for Clarke vs. Heffron

There are numerous potential matches included on the projected card, but for now, here are the scheduled title bouts.

Main event : Lennox Clarke vs. Mark Heffron, 12 rounds, for Clarke’s Commonwealth and British super and vacant IBF Inter-Contintental super middleweight titles

: Lennox Clarke vs. Mark Heffron, 12 rounds, for Clarke’s Commonwealth and British super and vacant IBF Inter-Contintental super middleweight titles Nick Ball vs. Nathanael Kakololo, for Ball’s WBC Silver featherweight title

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres, for vacant WBC Silver middleweight title

Dennis McCann vs. James Beech Jr., 10 rounds, for vacant WBC International Silver featherweight title

Odds

Moneyline

Lennox Clarke: -330

Mark Heffron: +245

Winning Method

Clarke by Decision or Technical Decision: +100

Clarke by KO, TKO, or DQ: +220

Draw: +1400

Heffron by Decision or Technical Decision: +500

Heffron by KO, TKO, or DQ: +600

