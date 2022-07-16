How to watch 2022 MLB Futures Game

Every year around the MLB All-Star Game, the best prospects in baseball come together to showcase their skills. The 2022 MLB Futures Game will take place on Saturday, July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles prior to the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. There are two teams of 25 prospects who will compete against each other in American League vs. National League. Here we’ll go over how you can watch the game via live stream and on TV.

2022 MLB Futures Game live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium

Live stream: Peacock

TV channel: MLB Network

The game will be live streamed on Peacock with announcers Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso, Jim Callis and A.J. Andrews. There will be a replay of the game on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on MLB Network as well. You can also listen to the game live via SiriusXM radio broadcast.

The game itself is AL vs. NL after previously being U.S. vs. World prospects in year’s past. The game only lasts seven innings instead of nine, so we should see pitchers rotate in pretty frequently throughout the night.

Here are some of the top prospects who will be partaking in the game via MLB.com. Their ranks are via MLB.com’s top 100 prospect rankings:

No. 2 Francisco Álvarez, C, (Triple-A Syracuse, Mets)

No. 3 Corbin Carroll, OF, (Triple-A Reno, Diamondbacks)

No. 5 Gunnar Henderson, SS/3B, (Triple-A Norfolk, Orioles)

No. 7 Jordan Walker, 3B, (Double-A Springfield, Cardinals)

No. 8 Anthony Volpe, SS, (Double-A Somerset, Yankees)

No. 12 Jordan Lawlar, SS, (Single-A Visalia, Diamondbacks)

No. 13 Diego Cartaya, C, (High-A Great Lakes, Dodgers)

No. 15 Eury Pérez, RHP, (Double-A Pensacola, Marlins)

No. 16 Jack Leiter, RHP, (Double-A Frisco, Rangers)

No. 22 Zac Veen, OF, (High-A Spokane, Rockies)