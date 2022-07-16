What time does 2022 MLB Futures Game start?

The 2022 MLB Futures Game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night. It pits the best prospects in baseball against one another in a seven-inning exhibition game between the American League and National League. There are 25 prospects on each side and plenty of big names in the top 100 rankings via MLB.com. Let’s go over some basic info on the game and when you can watch.

2022 MLB Futures Game start time

First pitch: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock

TV channel: MLB Network

First pitch is expected at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. local time in L.A. Among the top prospects participating are New York Mets C Francisco Alvarez, New York Yankees SS Anthony Volpe and Arizona Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll. The NL has 17 prospects in the top 100 on MLB.com while the AL has 10 prospects on that list. Former Angels manager Mike Scioscia will manage the NL team while former Phillies star Jimmy Rollins will lead the AL side.