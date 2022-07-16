Going over American League roster for 2022 MLB Futures Game

The 2022 MLB Futures Game will take place on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in L.A. The game will be seven innings displaying some of the top prospects in baseball from both the American League and National League. Here we’ll take a look at the AL side and who you may be able to watch.

2022 MLB Futures Game roster: American League

The Yankees have three big prospects on this roster: Anthony Volpe (AA), Ken Waldichuk (AAA) and Jasson Dominguez (A+). Other notable names include Gunnar Henderson from the Baltimore Orioles system, Jack Leiter via the Texas Rangers, a top pick from last year’s MLB Draft, and Curtis Mead from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pitchers

Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays

Hunter Brown, Houston Astros

Ky Bush, Los Angeles Angels

Wilmer Flores, Detroit Tigers

Emerson Hancock, Seattle Mariners

Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers

Alec Marsh, Kansas City Royals

Ricky Tiedmann, Toronto Blue Jays

Ken Waldichuk, New York Yankees

Yosver Zulueta, Blue Jays

Catchers

Yainer Diaz, Astros

Dillon Dingler, Tigers

Shea Langeliers, Oakland Athletics

Infielders

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Curtis Mead, Rays

Jhonkensy Noel, Cleveland Guardians

Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox

Spencer Steer, Minnesota Twins

Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

Outfielders

Denzel Clarke, A’s

Oscar Colas, Chicago White Sox

Jasson Dominguez, Yankees

Dustin Harris, Rangers

George Valera, Guardians

Matt Wallner, Twins