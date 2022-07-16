Going over American League roster for 2022 MLB Futures Game

The 2022 MLB Futures Game will take place on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in L.A. The game will be seven innings displaying some of the top prospects in baseball from both the American League and National League. Here we’ll take a look at the AL side and who you may be able to watch.
2022 MLB Futures Game roster: American League
The Yankees have three big prospects on this roster: Anthony Volpe (AA), Ken Waldichuk (AAA) and Jasson Dominguez (A+). Other notable names include Gunnar Henderson from the Baltimore Orioles system, Jack Leiter via the Texas Rangers, a top pick from last year’s MLB Draft, and Curtis Mead from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Pitchers
Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays
Hunter Brown, Houston Astros
Ky Bush, Los Angeles Angels
Wilmer Flores, Detroit Tigers
Emerson Hancock, Seattle Mariners
Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers
Alec Marsh, Kansas City Royals
Ricky Tiedmann, Toronto Blue Jays
Ken Waldichuk, New York Yankees
Yosver Zulueta, Blue Jays
Catchers
Yainer Diaz, Astros
Dillon Dingler, Tigers
Shea Langeliers, Oakland Athletics
Infielders
Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
Curtis Mead, Rays
Jhonkensy Noel, Cleveland Guardians
Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox
Spencer Steer, Minnesota Twins
Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
Outfielders
Denzel Clarke, A’s
Oscar Colas, Chicago White Sox
Jasson Dominguez, Yankees
Dustin Harris, Rangers
George Valera, Guardians
Matt Wallner, Twins