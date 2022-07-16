 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna live stream: How to watch lightweight bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, July 16 as Ryan Garcia battles Javier Fortuna. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

Ryan Garcia (L) winner by unanimous decision at his lightweight fight against Emmanuel Tagoe at Alamodome April 9, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy Promotions via Getty Images

This weekend brings a fairly low key set of boxing cards, but the highlight of the weekend should be a solid lightweight bout. Unbeaten Ryan Garcia looks to continue building his contender status as he faces Javier Fortuna on Saturday atop a DAZN card. The main card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

Garcia comes into the bout off a unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Tagoe in April. That followed a 15-month layoff and this bout is viewed as a potential set-up for a fight with WBA champ Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Fortuna comes into the bout off a February first round knockout of Rafael Hernandez, but he struggled a bit before that. Notably, last July he lost a 12-round decision to JoJo Diaz that slowed some momentum built after a loss and a no content in 2018.

Garcia is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -1200 to win. A Garcia stoppage is -220 and a Garcia decision win is +225. Meanwhile, a Fortunate upset by stoppage is +1200 and by decision is +1400.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna

  • Main event: Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna, 12 rounds, lightweights
  • Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Angel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, WBA junior lightweights eliminator
  • Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Alberto Veron, 10 rounds, for vacant WBO NABO welterweight title
  • Ricardo Rafael Sandoval vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweights
  • Oscar Collazo vs. Victorio Saludar, 12 rounds, strawweights
  • Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache, 10 rounds, featherweights
  • Lawrence King vs. Edgar Valenzuela, 8 rounds, super middleweights
  • Miguel Gaona vs. Abdiel Padilla, 4 rounds, lightweights

