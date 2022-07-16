Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna live stream: How to watch lightweight bout via live online stream

This weekend brings a fairly low key set of boxing cards, but the highlight of the weekend should be a solid lightweight bout. Unbeaten Ryan Garcia looks to continue building his contender status as he faces Javier Fortuna on Saturday atop a DAZN card. The main card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

Garcia comes into the bout off a unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Tagoe in April. That followed a 15-month layoff and this bout is viewed as a potential set-up for a fight with WBA champ Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Fortuna comes into the bout off a February first round knockout of Rafael Hernandez, but he struggled a bit before that. Notably, last July he lost a 12-round decision to JoJo Diaz that slowed some momentum built after a loss and a no content in 2018.

Garcia is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -1200 to win. A Garcia stoppage is -220 and a Garcia decision win is +225. Meanwhile, a Fortunate upset by stoppage is +1200 and by decision is +1400.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna