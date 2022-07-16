Going over National League roster for 2022 MLB Futures Game

The 2022 MLB Futures Game is on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET. The American League and National League will face off in an exhibition game that will last seven innings. The MLB All-Star Game will be on Tuesday and the Home Run Derby is on Monday night. Here we’ll take a look at the NL roster for the Futures Game.

2022 MLB Futures Game roster: National League

The Nationals League roster is pretty loaded. At the top is Mets catching prospect Francisco Alvarez, who is No. 2 on MLB.com’s list of top 100 prospects. Other notable names include Zac Veen of the Colorado Rockies, Jordan Lawlar and Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pitchers

Andrew Abbott, Cincinnati Reds

Mike Burrows, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jose Ferrer, Washington Nationals

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants

Antoine Kelly, Milwaukee Brewers

Bobby Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers

Erik Miller, Philadelphia Phillies

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins

Jared Shuster, Atlanta Braves

Catchers

Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets

Diego Cartaya, Dodgers

Logan O’Hoppe, Phillies

Infielders

Darren Baker, Nationals

Elly De La Cruz, Reds

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

Miguel Vargas, Dodgers

Mark Vientos, Mets

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Masyn Winn, Cardinals

Outfielders

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

Jackson Chourio, Brewers

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Robert Hassel III, San Diego Padres

Zac Veen, Colorado Rockies

Joey Wiemer, Brewers