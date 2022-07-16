Going over National League roster for 2022 MLB Futures Game

The 2022 MLB Futures Game is on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET. The American League and National League will face off in an exhibition game that will last seven innings. The MLB All-Star Game will be on Tuesday and the Home Run Derby is on Monday night. Here we’ll take a look at the NL roster for the Futures Game.
2022 MLB Futures Game roster: National League
The Nationals League roster is pretty loaded. At the top is Mets catching prospect Francisco Alvarez, who is No. 2 on MLB.com’s list of top 100 prospects. Other notable names include Zac Veen of the Colorado Rockies, Jordan Lawlar and Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Pitchers
Andrew Abbott, Cincinnati Reds
Mike Burrows, Pittsburgh Pirates
Jose Ferrer, Washington Nationals
Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants
Antoine Kelly, Milwaukee Brewers
Bobby Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers
Erik Miller, Philadelphia Phillies
Eury Perez, Miami Marlins
Jared Shuster, Atlanta Braves
Catchers
Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets
Diego Cartaya, Dodgers
Logan O’Hoppe, Phillies
Infielders
Darren Baker, Nationals
Elly De La Cruz, Reds
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
Miguel Vargas, Dodgers
Mark Vientos, Mets
Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals
Masyn Winn, Cardinals
Outfielders
Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
Jackson Chourio, Brewers
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
Robert Hassel III, San Diego Padres
Zac Veen, Colorado Rockies
Joey Wiemer, Brewers