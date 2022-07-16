What time will Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna fight start on July 16

Golden Boy is putting on a DAZN fight card Saturday evening, and lightweight contender Ryan Garcia will look to build momentum towards a potential title fight later this year. Garcia faces Javier Fortuna atop a card that gets going at 8 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to get going in the 11 p.m. hour.

Garcia is 22-0 and coming off an April unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Tagoe. He had a 15-month layoff prior to that due to injury and personal issues, but appears to be getting back on track. If he can win this fight, the expectation is his team will push to get a fight with WBA champ Gervonta “Tank” Davis. If that doesn’t happen, there is some thought that Garcia could face JoJo Diaz next.

Fortuna is coming off a first round knockout of Rafael Hernandez in February, but that came following a July unanimous decision loss to JoJo Diaz for a WBC lightweight title. Fortuna is 37-3-1 (2 NCs) and is viewed as a decently tough fight for Garcia, but is still a stepping stone.

Garcia is a -1200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Fortuna is a +650 underdog. Garcia by stoppage is the favored winning method at -220.

Full Card for Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna